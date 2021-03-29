StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Down 6.9%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.87 and last traded at $57.90. Approximately 36,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,113,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.16.
STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.
The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in StoneCo by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 77,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in StoneCo by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.