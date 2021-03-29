StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Down 6.9%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.87 and last traded at $57.90. Approximately 36,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,113,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.16.

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in StoneCo by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 77,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in StoneCo by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

