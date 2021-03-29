Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,152 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 3.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of S&P Global worth $92,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $361.25. 38,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,452. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.11 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.05. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.33.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

