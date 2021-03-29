Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $135.64 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,304 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 4.6% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Adobe worth $135,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $468.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $465.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.71 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $224.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.68.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.