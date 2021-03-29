Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $230.99 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 133,135 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 7.8% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned about 0.08% of PayPal worth $230,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $248,534,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $4.98 on Monday, hitting $236.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693,852. The company has a market capitalization of $276.46 billion, a PE ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

