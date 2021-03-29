Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases 75,757 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 75,757.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75,757 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.2% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $35,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. FMR LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,804,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 991,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,704,000 after purchasing an additional 323,315 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $459.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.40 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $465.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.00. The stock has a market cap of $180.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.