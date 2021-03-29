Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,791 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 5.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned about 0.19% of Zoetis worth $151,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.50 on Monday, reaching $158.65. The stock had a trading volume of 37,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,323. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.75 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

