Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 705 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after buying an additional 95,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.05. The stock had a trading volume of 125,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,840. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.52. The stock has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.34.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

