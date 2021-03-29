Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes $2.52 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,114. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.