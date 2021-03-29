StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.86

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $1.97. StoneMor shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 444,663 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in StoneMor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in StoneMor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in StoneMor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in StoneMor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

