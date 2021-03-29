Storj Price Tops $2.88 on Top Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Storj token can now be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00004985 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Storj has traded 207.9% higher against the dollar. Storj has a market cap of $728.80 million and approximately $1.14 billion worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00022869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $359.01 or 0.00622034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00066983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,326,755 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storj Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

