Stratis (STRAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $229.99 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $229.99 million and $56.11 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00014931 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,686,282 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

