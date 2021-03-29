Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,178.08 and last traded at $1,207.92. Approximately 42 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,210.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Straumann alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,225.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,142.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.