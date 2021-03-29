Streamity Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,494.00 (STM)

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Streamity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Streamity has a total market capitalization of $471,004.00 and $3,494.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamity has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00048721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.37 or 0.00624467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00066961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024904 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Streamity

Streamity is a coin. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 76,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,987,749 coins. Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Streamity is medium.com/@streamityorg . Streamity’s official website is stm.club

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamity is a decentralized Exchange for cryptocurrency and fiat. It allows users to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them as well as to convert them to the available Fiat pairs. The STM token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It serves as the internal currency of the platform, meaning that payment for all project services will be made with STM tokens. “

Streamity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

