Streamr (DATA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $143.72 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $143.72 million and $19.25 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.57 or 0.00624995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 864,825,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

