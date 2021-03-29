StrongHands Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Million (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $909.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One StrongHands token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000131 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,433,997,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,020,803,580 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

