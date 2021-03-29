Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SUBCY. SEB Equities lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SUBCY traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

