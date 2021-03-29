Substratum Price Hits $0.0087 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $14,296.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00048990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.26 or 0.00627402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00067108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025066 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Buying and Selling Substratum

