SUKU (SUKU) One Day Volume Tops $653,968.00

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. One SUKU token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $82.94 million and $653,968.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00059154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00221707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.00976104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00079039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030573 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 tokens. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

Buying and Selling SUKU

