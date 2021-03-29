Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $7.74

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $7.48. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 24,440 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.
Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.