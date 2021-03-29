Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $7.74

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $7.48. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 24,440 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

