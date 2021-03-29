Sumokoin Market Cap Reaches $3.05 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $323,702.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.98 or 0.00412268 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 90.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.