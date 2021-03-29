Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $1.13

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.17. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 1,153,330 shares changing hands.

SNDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sundial Growers has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $0.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 7.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 183,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

