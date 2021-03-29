Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.44% of Sunrun worth $333,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Susquehanna began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $57.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,427.61 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $3,821,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,575,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,309,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $300,910.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,934 shares of company stock valued at $36,505,884 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

