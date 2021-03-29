Super Zero Protocol Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.24 million and $2.06 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.63 or 0.03164468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021248 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,457,170 coins and its circulating supply is 311,902,534 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

