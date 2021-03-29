Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Superior Plus stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 419,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,437. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 33.58. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$7.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.40.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.7294888 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.67.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

