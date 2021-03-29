Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,726 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.93% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $26.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

