Suretly (SUR) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Suretly has a total market cap of $65,114.77 and approximately $18,766.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

