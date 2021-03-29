Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.98

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 337170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.