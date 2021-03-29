SushiSwap (SUSHI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.99 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $15.63 or 0.00026885 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $357.37 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00022791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.57 or 0.00609809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00024324 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SUSHI is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 209,828,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

SushiSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

