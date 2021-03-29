Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, an increase of 114.9% from the February 28th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.8 days.

Shares of SZKMF opened at $44.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

