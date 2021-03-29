SVB Leerink Comments on HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ HTGM opened at $5.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.63. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $1,828,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.