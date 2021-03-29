Swarm (SWM) Hits Market Cap of $6.76 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $44,383.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00023042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.00 or 0.00629432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00067031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025265 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

