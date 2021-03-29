Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.50

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIOVF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Danske downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $532.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

