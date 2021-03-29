Swingby Price Tops $0.76 on Top Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Swingby token can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $93.84 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swingby has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00216467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.56 or 0.00946885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00078831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00029807 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,051,817 tokens. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swingby Token Trading

