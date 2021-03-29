Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Sykes Enterprises accounts for about 1.5% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. Insiders sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

SYKE stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.93. 2,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.