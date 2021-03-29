Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $180.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Synaptics stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.18. 4,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,231. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,362 shares of company stock worth $2,845,668. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Synaptics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

