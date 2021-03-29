SynLev (SYN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $104,020.00

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One SynLev token can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. SynLev has a market cap of $176,164.85 and approximately $104,020.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SynLev has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00058879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00221131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.87 or 0.00943807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00050899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029426 BTC.

About SynLev

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

