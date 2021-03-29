Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $3.73 on Monday. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synlogic by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

