Synlogic, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Synlogic in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synlogic’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Synlogic stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Synlogic by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Synlogic by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.