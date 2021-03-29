SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $132.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. SYNNEX traded as high as $117.99 and last traded at $113.04, with a volume of 353268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.70.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNX. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 70.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.48.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

