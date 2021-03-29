Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sells $6,834,841.62 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.46. The stock had a trading volume of 68,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.51 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 534.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

