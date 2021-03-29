Syscoin Reaches Market Cap of $224.60 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $224.60 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 609,230,369 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

