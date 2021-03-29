Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Short Interest Down 40.7% in March

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SYX opened at $40.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. Systemax has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $45.35.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Systemax will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

In other Systemax news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $74,663.89. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $117,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $532,917.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,170.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Systemax by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 35,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Systemax by 25.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Systemax by 35.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Systemax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Systemax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 861,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYX. Sidoti cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

