Tachyon Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $19.00 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $19.00 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tachyon Protocol alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009158 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00127772 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

IPX is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tachyon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tachyon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.