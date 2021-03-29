Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,443 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Raymond James started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Shares of TTWO traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.10. 45,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,552. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.47. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

