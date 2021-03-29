Tal Hayek Sells 200,000 Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total transaction of C$3,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,092,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,101,855.81.
Tal Hayek also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Tal Hayek sold 6,200 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.55, for a total transaction of C$115,010.00.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Tal Hayek sold 3,350 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.04, for a total transaction of C$63,794.39.
Shares of AT traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,979. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.13. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$857.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51.
AcuityAds Company Profile
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
