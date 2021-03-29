Tal Hayek Sells 6,200 Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Tal Hayek sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.55, for a total transaction of C$115,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,954,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,257,032.35.
Tal Hayek also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 11th, Tal Hayek sold 3,350 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.04, for a total transaction of C$63,794.39.
- On Tuesday, March 9th, Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total transaction of C$3,737,500.00.
TSE AT traded down C$0.32 on Monday, hitting C$16.06. 130,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.72 and a 1-year high of C$33.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$857.96 million and a PE ratio of 217.03.
AcuityAds Company Profile
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
