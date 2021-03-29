Tal Hayek Sells 6,200 Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Tal Hayek sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.55, for a total transaction of C$115,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,954,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,257,032.35.

Tal Hayek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Tal Hayek sold 3,350 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.04, for a total transaction of C$63,794.39.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total transaction of C$3,737,500.00.

TSE AT traded down C$0.32 on Monday, hitting C$16.06. 130,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.72 and a 1-year high of C$33.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$857.96 million and a PE ratio of 217.03.

AT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.23.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

