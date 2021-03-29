TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

