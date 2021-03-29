Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,061 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.38% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SKT opened at $16.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.65 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.