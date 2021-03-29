Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Update

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tanzanian Gold by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Tanzanian Gold by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 221,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Tanzanian Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

TRX stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. Tanzanian Gold has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $150.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.