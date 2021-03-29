Tap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $533,569.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tap has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $533,569.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.18 or 0.00628118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00067184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025008 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

